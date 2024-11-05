The first result of the ongoing presidential election in the United States of America (USA) has been announced

The results of the voting in Dixville Notch, New Hampshire, resulted in a tie between Kamala Harris of the Democratic and Donald Trump of the Republican

The current vice president, Harris, and former president, Trump both secured three votes each on Tuesday, November 5

United States - The results of the voting in Dixville Notch, New Hampshire, resulted in a tie in the ongoing presidential election in the United States of America (USA) on Tuesday, November 5.

Vice President Kamala Harris of the Democratic and former President Donald Trump of the Republican both secured three votes.

Legit.ng reports that the presidential election between Harris and Trump will be concluded on Tuesday, November 5.

CNN reported and shared a video of the announcement of the first results on Tuesday, November 5.

Legit.ng recalls that physical voting at polling units commenced in the ongoing presidential election in the United States.

The heated presidential campaign between both popular candidates ended on Monday night, November 4.

Trump ended his final campaign in Grand Rapids, Michigan while Harris had her last rally in the swing state of Pennsylvania.

Voting will close at different times according to the states and cities of voters across the United States.

Georgia will be among the first key states to close at 7pm ET, while Hawaii and Alaska will collect ballots until 12am ET. Polls will fully close in four states, including California at 11pm ET while voting will end in Hawaii and most of Alaska at 12am ET.

By that time, Americans should have a much better sense of who will be moving into the White House come January.

US presidential election: When will the winner be announced

Legit.ng earlier reported that voters and people across the world might have to wait longer to find out who the winner between Trump and Harris is because of the tight contest.

Other reasons are that the Republicans have filed more than 100 pre-election lawsuits including challenges to voter eligibility and voter roll management.

