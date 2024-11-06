Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Washington DC, United States - The Republicans have gained control of the United States Senate for the first time in four years.

They seized control of the Senate after flipping Democratic-held seats late on Tuesday, November 5.

Republican majority in the Senate has big ramifications for policy and power in America. Photo credit: JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP

According to Yahoo News, the Republicans held onto GOP incumbents and wrestled away the majority for the first time in four years.

The Republicans have taken 51 senatorial seats against 42 for the Democratic as of 1:00am on Wednesday, November 6.

The Economist @TheEconomist, reported that a Republican majority in the Senate has big ramifications for policy and power in America.

The ramifications are irrespective of who ultimately wins the presidential contest between incumbent Vice President, Kamala Harris and former President, Donald Trump.

Physical voting at polling units commenced in the ongoing presidential election in the United States.

Voting commenced in the city of Vermont at 6am ET on election day, Tuesday, November 5.

The heated presidential campaign between both popular candidates ended on Monday night, November 4

Legit.ng recalls that the first result of the ongoing presidential election in the United States has been announced.

The results of the voting in Dixville Notch, New Hampshire, resulted in a tie between Harris and Trump.

Harris and Trump both secured three votes each at the polling unit on Tuesday, November 5.

US election: Trump leads with 267 electoral votes

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the highly anticipated U.S. presidential election delivered intense competition, with Trump securing a significant lead over Harris.

As of the latest results, Trump has amassed 267 electoral votes, while Harris trails with 214.

This lead places Trump within reach of the 270-vote threshold required to win the presidency.

