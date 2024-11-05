Physical voting at polling units has commenced in the ongoing presidential election in the United States

The tight contest is between current Vice President, Kamala Harris of the Democrat and former President, Donald Trump of the Republican

The heated presidential campaign between both popular candidates ended on Monday night, November 4

United States - Voting has commenced in the city of Vermont in the United States at 6am ET on election day, Tuesday, November 5.

Polls opened after a heated presidential campaign between Democratic Candidate Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump ended on Monday night, November 4.

Harris and Trump are going head-to-head in a race that remains too close to call.

According to AlJazeera, recent polls show the current vice president, Harris, and former president, Trump are in a neck-and-neck battle.

The battle to win over America is both nationally and in key battleground states such as Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and Michigan.

Harris and Trump have made their final appeals to voters in key battleground states.

Legit.ng recalls that voting will close at different times according to the states and cities of voters across the United States of America (USA).

Georgia will be among the first key states to close at 7pm ET, while Hawaii and Alaska will collect ballots until 12am ET.

Polls will fully close in four states, including California at 11pm ET while voting will end in Hawaii and most of Alaska at 12am ET. By that time, Americans should have a much better sense of who will be moving into the White House come January.

US presidential election: When will the winner be announced

Legit.ng earlier reported that voters and people across the world might have to wait longer to find out who the winner between Trump and Harris is because of the tight contest.

The tight contest is between current vice president and Democrat candidate, Harris and former president and Republican candidate, Trump.

Other reasons are that the Republicans have filed more than 100 pre-election lawsuits including challenges to voter eligibility and voter roll management.

