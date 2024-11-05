The presidential election in the United States of America (USA) between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump will be concluded on Tuesday, November 5

Voting will close at different times according to the states and cities of voters across the United States of America (USA)

Georgia will be among the first key states to close at 7pm ET, while Hawaii and Alaska will collect ballots until 12am ET

United States - Tens of millions of Americans will cast their votes on Tuesday, November 5 to choose their next president between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.

The time voting will close varies according to the states and cities across the United States of America (USA).

The first polls will close in eastern Kentucky and much of Indiana at 6pm ET.

7pm ET: Voting fully close in six states, including Georgia

According to the Guardian, Georgia will be among the first key states to close at 7pm ET, while Hawaii and Alaska will collect ballots until 12am ET.

Voting will close in the battleground state of Georgia at 7pm ET giving Americans clues about the outcome of the presidential race.

As Georgia starts to count its ballots, voting will also close in Virginia and four other states.

Voting will close in North Carolina, Ohio, and West Virginia at about 7.30pm ET.

16 states, including Pennsylvania, will end voting at 8pm ET. Whoever wins Pennsylvania’s 19 electoral votes is much more likely to win the White.

Polls will close in Arkansas at 8.30pm ET with Trump expected to win the solidly Republican state.

This will be the do-or-die moment for the Democrat and Harris as voting fully closes at 9 p.m. ET in 15 states, including Michigan and Wisconsin.

Harris's hopes are high as every Democratic presidential candidate has won Nevada in every race since 2008.

At 10pm ET voters will be stopped from casting their votes in Nevada, Montana, and Utah.

Polls will fully close in four states, including California at 11pm ET while voting will end in Hawaii and most of Alaska at 12am ET.

By that time, Americans should have a much better sense of who will be moving into the White House come January.

US presidential election: When will the winner be announced

