US Election 2024: Trump Reacts As Nigerian-American Boxer Kamaru Usman Dumps Harris, Endorses Him
- Nigerian-born UFC fighter Kamaru Usman publicly endorsed former President Donald Trump for the 2024 U.S. presidential election
- Usman explained his decision to support Trump, in a tweet, shared on Tuesday morning that has gotten many talking
- In response to Usman’s endorsement, Donald Trump expressed appreciation, calling it an "honour" from a "great fighter"
Do not miss an opportunity to join FREE webinar by Legit.ng. AI in Action: Practical Skills for Creative Professionals. Register here!
Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.
Nigerian-born UFC fighter Kamaru Usman has endorsed the Republican Party's candidate for the United States presidential election 2024, former President Donald Trump.
Kamaru Usman gives reason for backing Trump
The influential mixed-martial artist Usman dumped his roots, the Democrats nominated Vice President Kamala Harris and declared his support for Trump in a post accompanied by a photo, on his X page on Tuesday, November 5.
Usman, a former Democratic supporter, cited his changing perspective on politics after growing up as a Democrat as his major reason for supporting Trump.
Kamaru Usman tweeted:
"Growing up Democrat and starting to understand the state of politics over the last few decades I know how I want to live and how I want to raise my family @realDonaldTrump."
Donald trump reacts
In a swift reaction, Donald Trump tweeted:
"A great honor, from a great fighter. Thank you!
Read more about the US election 2024 here:
- Explainer: How American citizens in Nigeria and the diaspora can vote in the US November elections
- "Trump all the way", " I want Kamala Harris": Nigerians reveal who they want to win US election
- US Election 2024: Primate Ayodele shares prediction as Donald Trump, Kamala Harris do battle
US election: Final poll shows how candidates are fairing
Legit.ng earlier reported that less than two weeks out to the US election 2024, a final national Siena College poll showed Trump and Harris are locked in a dead heat.
The presidential rival candidates are now deadlocked — 48% to 48% — for the popular vote, according to the Siena/New York Times survey published on Friday, October 25.
All eyes seem glued on the US presidential race as Trump attempts to eke out a victory over Harris.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Esther Odili (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Esther Odili is a journalist and a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng with 6+ years of experience. Before joining Legit.ng, Esther has worked with other reputable media houses, such as the New Telegraph newspaper and Galaxy Television. She Holds OND and HND in Mass Communication from NIJ, where she was recognized as the best student in print journalism in 2018. Email: esther.odili@corp.legit.ng.