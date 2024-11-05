Nigerian-born UFC fighter Kamaru Usman publicly endorsed former President Donald Trump for the 2024 U.S. presidential election

Usman explained his decision to support Trump, in a tweet, shared on Tuesday morning that has gotten many talking

In response to Usman’s endorsement, Donald Trump expressed appreciation, calling it an "honour" from a "great fighter"

Nigerian-born UFC fighter Kamaru Usman has endorsed the Republican Party's candidate for the United States presidential election 2024, former President Donald Trump.

Kamaru Usman gives reason for backing Trump

The influential mixed-martial artist Usman dumped his roots, the Democrats nominated Vice President Kamala Harris and declared his support for Trump in a post accompanied by a photo, on his X page on Tuesday, November 5.

Usman, a former Democratic supporter, cited his changing perspective on politics after growing up as a Democrat as his major reason for supporting Trump.

Kamaru Usman tweeted:

"Growing up Democrat and starting to understand the state of politics over the last few decades I know how I want to live and how I want to raise my family ⁦@realDonaldTrump."

Donald trump reacts

In a swift reaction, Donald Trump tweeted:

"A great honor, from a great fighter. Thank you!

