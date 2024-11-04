The U.S. government has provided detailed voting instructions for citizens living in Nigeria as they prepare to participate in the upcoming presidential election on November 5

The poll is between Vice President Kamala Harris of the Democratic Party and former President Donald Trump of the Republican Party

However, the United States Mission in Nigeria announced that the voting guidelines are applicable not only to citizens in Nigeria but also to those in the diaspora

This article detailed the essential voting guidelines for American citizens in Nigeria and the Diaspora

The government of the United States of America (USA) has issued voting guidance for its citizens who live in Nigeria ahead of the November 5, presidential election.

the race is between Democratic Vice-President Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump.

In view of the above, the United States Mission in Nigeria in a statement published on its website said the guidelines also apply to their citizens in the diaspora.

Without further ado, the guideline outline the three steps which US citizens abroad must follow if thy want to participate in the electoral process and to ensure their votes count.

US election 2024: 3 simple steps to vote

To vote in the November 2024 election, U.S. citizens overseas must follow three steps.

Request your ballot

US citizens in the diaspora must first request their ballots by completing a Federal Post Card Application (FPCA). Make sure you request your ballot before your state’s deadline. The deadlines for ballot request and return can be found at FVAP.gov.

Receive and complete your ballot

For most states, you can confirm your registration and ballot delivery online. Once the voter has received the ballot, he or she can fill it according to the provided instructions.

Return your ballot

You can drop your completed ballot inside postage-paid envelope in the consular section of the U.S. Embassy in Abuja or the Consulate General in Lagos, or you can mail it yourself.

Interestingly, while some states allow you to return your completed ballot electronically, others do not.

Who can and cannot vote in the US presidential election?

Learn if you meet the qualifications to vote in federal, state, and local elections.

Who can vote?

You can vote in U.S. federal, state, and local elections if you:

1. Are a U.S. citizen (some areas allow non-citizens to vote in local elections only), including:

U.S. citizens living outside of the United States. Learn more from the U.S. Department of State about voting as a U.S. citizen abroad.

U.S. citizens who were born abroad and have never lived in the United States. Your eligibility to vote is based on the state where your parents last lived or were registered to vote. Find out what states may permit you to vote absentee.

Dual citizens living in the United States or abroad

2. Meet your state’s residency requirements

You can be experiencing homelessness and still meet these requirements.

Also, if you are a homeless service provider, the United States Interagency Council on Homelessness has more resources for helping people vote.

3. Are 18 years old on or before Election Day

In almost every state, you can register to vote before you turn 18 if you will be 18 by Election Day.

Some states allow 17-year-olds who will be 18 by Election Day to vote in primaries.

4. Registered to vote

If your are registered to vote by your state's voter registration deadline. North Dakota does not require voter registration.

About the US elections

Americans will go to the poll on Tuesday, November 5, to elect the next US president.

The two main parties nominated presidential candidate for the election - the Democrats nominated Vice President Kamala Harris, after President Joe Biden stepped down from the race and for the Republican Party, they nominated former President Donald Trump.

The winner will serve a term of four years at the White House, starting from January 2025.

