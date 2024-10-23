Donald Trump’s campaign has filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission, accusing the UK’s Labour Party of meddling in the U.S. election by supporting the Harris-Walz ticket

The complaint highlights media reports of Labour activists volunteering for the Harris campaign, which Trump's team argues violates election laws

In response, UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer defended the involvement, noting that Labour has a history of sending volunteers to U.S. elections, a practice that is mirrored by the UK's Conservative Party with the Republican Party

Donald Trump's campaign has filed a complaint against the UK's Labour Party, accusing it of interference.

The complaint was filed to the Federal Election Commission (FEC) in relation to the US election in which UK’s Labour Party was accused of supporting the Harris-Walz campaign.

The complaint quoted media reports on contact between Labour and Harris campaign. The reports were also cited as obvious volunteering efforts, adding that it is illegal.

Donald Trump accuses Keir Starmer of foreign interference

Legit.ng learnt that Labour activists were campaigning in the US presidential election. However, BBC disclosed that they are doing so in a personal capacity.

In response to the accusation, the UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer revealed that Labour has long sent volunteers to US elections.

BBC reported that it is not out of reach for any party officials from the UK to be in contact with counterparts in the US.

In the past, there has been contact between Trump's Republican Party and the UK's Conservative Party.

