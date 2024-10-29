The presidential election in the United States of America (USA) recorded an unusual incident on Monday, October 28

Fire incidents were reported in Portland, Oregon destroying two ballot drop boxes as early voting begins

The contest is between Vice President, Kamala Harris of the Democrat and former President, Donald Trump of the Republican

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

United States - Two ballot drop boxes have been set ablaze in Portland, Oregon as early voting began in the presidential election in the United States of America (USA).

It was gathered that hundreds of ballots were destroyed at one location, as well as another fire reported earlier this month.

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has commenced a “separate but parallel investigation” into the matter Photo credit: @ThorpeChris007

Source: Twitter

According to CNN, a third fire incident was reported in Vancouver, Washington, on October 8. Evidence from the incendiary devices found at the ballot boxes on Monday, October 28 shows the fires are connected.

Election officials said while many of the ballots in Portland were unaffected, hundreds of ballots were destroyed in a Vancouver ballot box.

Portland police also identified a “suspect vehicle” “a black or dark-colored 2001-2004 Volvo S-60” that’s missing a front plate and has an unknown rear plate.

In a press release, the police said the car was seen leaving the scene of the fire in Portland and it is believed to be tied to the two incidents in Vancouver as well.

Speaking during a news conference on Monday, Portland Police Bureau Assistant Chief Amanda McMillan said:

“We don’t know the motives behind these acts, sounds like a series of three at this point, but we do know that acts like this are targeted and intentional.

“We are concerned about that intentional act trying to affect the election process. We’re dedicated to stopping that kind of behavior and we are working toward that today.”

The spokesperson for the Portland Police Bureau, Mike Benner said the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has commenced a “separate but parallel investigation” into the matter.

The video was shared on the CNN TikTok channel.

Trump vs Harris: Poll shows how candidates are fairing

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that less than two weeks out to the US election 2024, a final national Siena College poll showed former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are locked in a dead heat.

The presidential rival candidates are now deadlocked — 48% to 48% — for the popular vote, according to the Siena/New York Times survey published on Friday, October 25.

All eyes seem glued on the US presidential race, as Trump attempts to eke out a victory over Harris.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng