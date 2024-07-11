President Joe Biden has lost the support of a top member of his party in his re-election bid in the US presidential race

Senator Peter Welch has publicly asked Biden to withdraw from the forthcoming US presidential election

Welch said Biden should withdraw his re-election bid for the good of the country and the Democratic Party should turn to another young candidate

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro, politics and government policy

United States - A Democrat Senator, Peter Welch, has asked President Joe Biden to withdraw from the presidential race in the United States.

Welch said Biden should withdraw from the presidential race for the good of the country.

Welch said Biden should withdraw from US presidential race for the good of the country Photo credit: @SenPeterWelch/@JoeBiden

Source: UGC

The long-serving member of Congress from Vermont made this known in a post on Washington Post op-ed on Wednesday, July 10, Politico reports.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

“We cannot unsee President Biden’s disastrous debate performance. We cannot ignore or dismiss the valid questions raised since that night,”

“For the good of the country, I’m calling on President Biden to withdraw from the race.”

The 77-year-old has become the first Democratic senator to publicly call on Biden to withdraw from the presidential race.

“We have asked President Biden to do so much for so many for so long. ... We need him to put us first, as he has done before,” the piece continued. “I urge him to do it now.”

According to The Guardian, Welch explained his reason for the call.

“Regular Vermonters are worried that he can’t win this time, and they’re terrified of another Trump presidency. These are real concerns of regular voters who I’ve heard from recently – like a mom who counts on the child tax credit and seniors who rely on Medicare.”

Welch said Biden “is a man of uncommon decency” and “cares deeply about our democracy” but that “the latest data makes it clear that the political peril to Democrats is escalating.”

Instead, Welch argued, the Democratic party should turn to another one of the “deep bench” of Democrats “that can defeat Trump”.

He added that the younger Democrats have “fundraising networks, media experience, charisma, and the ability to inspire voters across generations and across our big tent”.

“We need him to put us first, as he has done before. I urge him to do it now.”

Joe Biden Withdrawing From US Presidential Race?

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Biden said he is not withdrawing from the United States of America (USA) presidential election.

White House press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, said Biden wants to continue to work on the successes that have been recorded.

Biden said he is in the race to the end, and the Democrat Party was going to win the presidential election.

Source: Legit.ng