Former Kaduna senator Senator Shehu Sani has expressed concern as U.S. President Joe Biden vowed to stay in the 2024 presidential race

On Wednesday, Biden reportedly told his campaign team he would remain a candidate days after a stumbling debate with Donald Trump

Reacting, Shehu Sani has disclosed what Biden will eventually do even after weighing whether to continue in the race

A former Kaduna Central senator, Shehu Sani, has reacted as the president of the United States, Joe Biden, publicly said he intends to stay in the race for president. However, he reportedly told a key ally that he has doubts about whether he can continue the campaign.

Biden takes decision after debate with Trump

As reported by Washinton Examiner, the unnamed key ally said that Biden knows his next public appearances must go well and that he knows his position.

Recall that Biden's performance during the US presidential debate against Donald Trump of the Republican Party on Thursday evening, June 28, stirred mixed criticism in the polity.

During the first of the two presidential debates, President Biden appeared to be struggling for a rematch of the 2020 campaign, as the Republicans took pride in Trump's chances.

Interestingly, on Wednesday, Bideon vowed to stay in the presidential race and explained his reason why he faltered during the debate with Trump.

US election: Shehu Sani reacts as Biden vows to continue race

In a swift reaction to the development, Shehu Sani maintained that Joe Biden "will eventually quit" the US presidential election race.

In a post shared on his X page on Wednesday, July 3, Shehu Sani tweeted:

"Joe Biden will eventually quit."

Nigerians react to Shehu Sani's statement

Legit.ng captured some reactions below;

@RhoMas22 tweeted:

"You are supporting one at home for 2027 and hoping that one abroad will quit lol."

@SportyStacey7 tweeted:

"Trump will defeat him."

@Chimacoeche tweeted:

"Quit to where?"

"He should finish it, no going back."

@mobytoolz tweeted:

"It’s is expected."

Trump says inflation is ‘killing our country’ under Biden

