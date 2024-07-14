Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro, government policy and international events.

Pennsylvania, United States - Former United States President Donald Trump has provided details of the assassination attempt on his life at a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday, July 13.

Trump said he could hear “a whizzing sound” before he felt a bullet hit his right ear.

Trump said bullet pierced upper part of his right ear Photo credit: James Devaney/GC Images

He stated this in his first public statement since being shot by a gunman identified as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, Huffington Post reports.

“I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear,” Trump wrote on his social media site, Truth Social, at 8:42 p.m. Eastern time.

Reporting the same incident, BBC reported that Trump wrote:

"I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. "Much bleeding took place, so I realised then what was happening."

Legit.ng recalls that the suspect was a registered Republican, according to voter records cited by the AP news agency.

The FBI spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi said the suspect was shot dead at the scene by a US Secret Service officer.

Also, Legit.ng reported that the video and photos of the moment Trump was rushed off stage, with blood streaked across his face after he was shot has emerged.

Biden reacts as Trump survives assassination attempt

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that President Joe Biden reacted to the assassination attempt on Trump by a gunman at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania.

Biden said he is grateful Trump is safe after the shooting incident while he called for the country to unite and denounce political violence.

“There’s no place in America for this kind of violence.” He added that: “We cannot allow for this to be happening. We cannot be like this.”

Source: Legit.ng