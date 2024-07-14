BREAKING: Biden Reacts as Trump Survives Assassination Attempt At US Rally
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro, government policy and international events.
Pennsylvania, United States - President Joe Biden has reacted to the assassination attempt on the Republican, Donald Trump by a gunman at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday, July 13.
Biden said he is grateful Trump is safe after the shooting incident.
Speaking after the incident at Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, called for the country to unite while denouncing political violence, CNN reports.
“There’s no place in America for this kind of violence.”
He added that:
“We cannot allow for this to be happening. We cannot be like this.”
Source: Legit.ng
