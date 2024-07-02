Former Nigerian presidential candidate Peter Obi surprised many by endorsing the Labour Party ahead of the upcoming UK election.

Obi cited Labour's progressive policies and commitment to addressing national issues as reasons for his endorsement

Nigerians have taken to social media to share varied reactions to Peter Obi's endorsement of Labour

London, United Kingdom - Peter Obi, the Labour Party (LP) candidate in the 2023 presidential election has endorsed the Labour Party ahead of the upcoming UK election.

Obi expressed his support for Labour's progressive policies and their dedication to tackling the nation's pressing issues.

Peter Obi advises international supporters on who to vote for during the UK election Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

His endorsement, shared on his verified Twitter handle, @PeterObi on Tuesday, July 2, is expected to significantly bolster Labour's campaign just days before the July 4 poll.

How is voting in the UK?

Voting in the UK entails electing members of Parliament for 650 constituencies via the first-past-the-post system, as reported by The Nigerian Tribune.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

A candidate must secure more votes than any other contender to win a seat in the House of Commons.

For a party to form a government, it typically needs to win at least 326 seats out of 650, thereby securing a majority in the House of Commons.

Nigerians react

On the heels of this development, Nigerians have taken to social media to express their views on Peter Obi's call.

@UnkleAyo said:

Errrrmmmmmmmmmmmm. I'm not sure we should be doing this. This can be indirectly, accurately referenced as "meddling in international politics". Let your followers do the pushing. You shouldn't be taking this kind of public stand. Let's stake consistency on our ethos.

@TimedFrank said:

Our 001 has spoken. We trust his judgement. UK Obidients over to you.

@HonAdaora said:

"Dear Peter Obi did you know, that neither the leader of the Labour Party, nor his cabinet can expressly answer the question “WHAT IS A WOMAN”?

"They don’t believe in women only spaces and sports…They believe that men who “self identity” as women, are indeed women and should be allowed to use locker rooms and bathrooms with women and children? I don’t believe you know this information sir..

"I believe that you would NEVER support this and you wouldn’t ask good people to vote for a system that would remove the rights of women and children to safety."

Tinubu's govt urged to release IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu

In another report, Peter Obi, the Labour Party (LP) candidate in the 2023 presidential election, has urged the federal government to release Nnamdi Kanu, the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Legit.ng reported that Obi also called for the release of other freedom fighters and #EndSARS protesters still in detention, expressing concern over the high level of insecurity in the country.

Source: Legit.ng