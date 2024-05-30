BREAKING: Donald Trump Convicted for 34 Felony Charges
Donald Trump, the former president of the United States, has been convicted of falsification of business records in the first criminal trial against him.
The deliberation of his trial by the jurors lasted for two days, CNBC reported.
During the deliberation, 22 witnesses were heard for a period of six weeks by the court. Stormy Daniels, one of the witnesses who alleged a sexual encounter with the former US president, was also heard and at the centre of the case.
Trump was accused of paying through his former lawyer to shut the mouth of the ex-adult film star earlier before the 2016 election.
The former president denied any sexual encounter with Daniels and pleaded not guilty to all 34 counts of charges.
This will be the first time in United States history that a former or current president has faced a criminal trial.
New York jury Juan Merchan found Trump guilty of all the charges in his hush-money case and set the sentencing hearing for July 11.
Source: Legit.ng
