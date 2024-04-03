Hundreds of users worldwide on Wednesday, April 3, experienced a service disruption on WhatsApp

They took to social media to share their pain on how they were unable to send messages or make phone calls through the messaging app for almost an hour

Meta, which owns WhatsApp, did not explain the reason for the outage, but on Wednesday night, WhatsApp services were restored after the global outage

The services of WhatsApp, the popular instant communication app owned by Meta, have been restored after a global outage, which was reported on Wednesday.

As reported by The Punch, there was a disruption in the messaging service of WhatsApp, which was first noticed a few minutes past 7:00pm, causing users to be unable to send or receive messages.

The disruption was reported globally and WhatsApp users across phones and the WhatsApp Web service were affected by the development.

However, Meta, which owns WhatsApp, acknowledged the problem and said it was being fixed, ANews reported.

The company, which also owns Facebook and Instagram, did not explain the reason for the outage.

WhatsApp has nearly 2 billion users, making it an important communication tool for businesses and governments worldwide.

But services have been restored as of the time of filing this report, on Wednesday night, April 3.

MainOne gives update on undersea cable repair

Legit.ng reported earlier that MainOne, a company providing digital infrastructure services in West Africa, announced that it may take an extra two to three weeks for a ship to collect replacement parts for submarine cables and journey from Europe to West Africa.

They stated that an external incident caused the network outage. Initial investigations revealed a cut in their submarine cable system off the coast of Cote D’Ivoire in the Atlantic Ocean.

But the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) said the voice and data services affected by cable cuts have been restored.

Reuben Muoka, NCC's director of public affairs, stated this in a statement released on Monday, March 18, 2024, and obtained by Legit.ng.

The statement noted that restoration efforts have reached approximately 90% of peak utilisation capacities.

