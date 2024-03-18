NCC and MTN have released a new update on the repair works going on to fully restore data, voice and call service disrupted in the past few days

The update noted that restoration has now reached approximately 90% of peak utilisation capacities

Internet traffic in major parts of Africa, including Nigeria for days has been affected following major cuts to undersea submarine cables

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has said the voice and data services affected by the cable cuts have been restored.

Reuben Muoka, stated this In a statement released on Monday, March 18, 2023 and obtained by Legit.ng

The statement noted that restoration efforts have reached approximately 90% of peak utilization capacities.

This development comes as a relief to millions of affected users who have faced connectivity issues over the past few days.

The disruption was attributed to cuts in undersea fibre optics along the coasts of Cote d'Ivoire and Senegal, affecting data and voice services across the region.

NCC on internet service restoration

According to NCC All operators who were impacted by the cuts have taken recovery capacity from submarine cables which were not impacted by the cuts.

The statement reads:

"Following the disruption on March 14, 2024, which affected data and voice services due to cuts in undersea fibre optics along the coasts of Cote d'Ivoire and Senegal, we are pleased to announce that services have now been restored to approximately 90% of their peak utilization capacities.

"All operators who were impacted by the cuts have taken recovery capacity from submarine cables which were not impacted by the cuts, and have thus recovered approximately 90% of their peak utilisation capacities."

NCC further added that efforts are still ongoing to bring back the situation to normalcy

The commission added:

"Mobile Network Operators have assured the Commission that data and voice services would operate optimally pending full repairs of the undersea cables as they have managed to activate alternative connectivities to bring back the situation to normalcy.

"extend our appreciation to telecom consumers for their patience and understanding during the downtime caused by the undersea fibre cuts."

MTN message to customers

In a similar message to subscribers, MTN also confirmed the repair development, assuring full-service restoration.

Its message reads:

"Dear Customer, thank you for your patience as work continues round-the-clock on recovery efforts. Based on these, we are pleased to share that you should now be experiencing much better data speeds and roaming services.

"Please accept our heartfelt apologies for glitches you may still be experiencing with a few services and be assured that work is ongoing towards full restoration."

