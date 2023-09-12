Speaker Kevin McCarthy has said he is directing a House committee to open an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden

Biden will be investigated over his family’s business dealings, launching historic proceedings ahead of the 2024 election

McCarthy stated that the House Oversight Committee’s investigation so far has found a “culture of corruption” around the Biden family

Washington, D.C., USA - The US House of Representatives will open an official impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.

Its most senior Republican, Kevin McCarthy, said on Tuesday, September 12, that the inquiry would focus on "allegations of abuse of power, obstruction and corruption", The BBC reported.

Impeachment inquiry into Biden

Republicans have been investigating the president since they took control of the House in January.

The hearings have found no concrete evidence of misconduct by Biden.

They have, however, shed more light on business dealings by the president's only surviving son Hunter Biden, which Republicans say are questionable - and on Biden's knowledge of his son's activities.

This is the first move in a political process that could result in an impeachment vote in the House of Representatives.

If that is approved by a simple majority, a trial in the US Senate could follow.

In a brief statement at the US Capitol, McCarthy said there were "serious and credible" allegations involving the president's conduct, CNN also reported.

He said:

"Taken together, these allegations paint a picture of a culture of corruption."

Hunter Biden is currently under federal investigation for possible tax crimes related to his foreign business interests.

Per CNN, in recent weeks, McCarthy has privately told Republicans he plans to pursue an impeachment inquiry into Biden and hopes to start the process by the end of September, according to multiple GOP sources familiar with the conversations.

