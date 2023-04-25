President Joe Biden of the United States has made his intentions known to run for a second term at the White House

The 80-year-old defied criticism about his age and health status, noting that he has unfinished business as President

Four years ago, Biden became the oldest president-elect in the history of the United States, and he is on course to be the oldest to leave office

United States, Washington DC - The United State President, Joe Biden, has announced his re-election bid for the crucial American 2024 presidential polls.

As sighted by Legit.ng President Biden made his intention clear via his verified Twitter account at exactly 11:00 AM Nigerian time on Tuesday, April 25.

President Joe Biden in his declaration for a second term bid said he had unfinished business. Photo: Win McNamee

Source: Getty Images

He tweeted:

"Every generation has a moment where they have had to stand up for democracy. To stand up for their fundamental freedoms. I believe this is ours."

"That’s why I’m running for reelection as President of the United States. Join us. Let’s finish the job. http://JoeBiden.com."

As reported by Bloomberg, President Biden, in the declaration footage released on Tuesday, April 25, urged electorates to help actualise his vision for the country as he had promised when he took the helm of affairs four years ago.

He stated there’s still much to achieve in giving citizens a “fair shot” and beating “extremists.”

The 80-year-old President Biden said:

“The question we are facing is whether in the years ahead we have more freedom or less freedom,” Biden said in a video released Tuesday. “I know what I want the answer to be and I think you do too. This is not a time to be complacent. That’s why I’m running for reelection.”

According to The Guardian UK, President stated that he wants to continue his legislative reforms and ensure the dominance of the Democrat Party in the House of Congress to help pass citizens' friendly policies.

President Biden, in his first stint, has been able to assent to the American Rescue Plan that has helped bankrolled American households still living an underprivileged life due to the tragic endemic of Corona Virus.

Similarly, President Biden's administration passed the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which aimed to improve infrastructural development like road projects, bridges and broadband access.

