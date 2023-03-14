The latest list of the most powerful military released by the Global Firepower Index for the year 2023 has ranked the United States military as number one in the world.

As gathered by Legit.ng from the Global Firepower Index official website, the report disclosed that the United States maintained its status number one as it did from last year's ranking.

The Global Firepower Index 2023 ranks the United States military above every other country. Photo: Global Firepower Index

Source: Twitter

The report ranked US archrivals Russia as the nation with the second most powerful military might in the world while the Asian giant, China completed the top three.

Elsewhere, another Asian powerhouse, India, was ranked fourth, while its colonial master, the United Kingdom (UK), was surprisingly ranked fifth.

Completing the top ten list include South Korea, Pakistan, Japan, France and Italy, ranked sixth, seventh, eighth, ninth, and tenth, respectively.

Meanwhile, the Global Firepower Index revealed that over 60 factors were put into consideration to arrive at the final summation of the list and gradings on the list.

The report says:

"...over 60 individual factors to determine a given nation's PowerIndex ('PwrIndx') score with categories ranging from quantity of military units and financial standing to logistical capabilities and geography."

As contained in the report, the formulas and criterions used to determine the list also allows smaller, under-developed and less-tech advanced nation to compete for the rankings.

The report disclosed that 145 countries were reviewed and actively competed for the prestigious list.

The report said:

"Our unique, in-house formula allows for smaller, more technologically-advanced, nations to compete with larger, lesser-developed powers and special modifiers, in the form of bonuses and penalties, are applied to further refine the list which is compiled annually."

See list of top 10 most powerful military below

1. United States

2. Russian

3. China

4. India

5. United Kingdom

