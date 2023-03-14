The Egyptian military has been ranked the strongest and most powerful in Africa according to the Global Firepower Index (GFI) ranking for 2023.

As sighted by Legit.ng on the official website of the global firepower index, 38 African countries competed for a top position for the most powerful military in the continent.

The latest ranking of the most powerful military in Africa ranked Egypt above other African countries while Nigeria failed to make the top three.

The report by the organisation revealed that 60 solid factors were used to arrive at the outcome of the list, with proper consideration given to the smaller and less tech-advanced nation.

The report reads:

"...over 60 factors in our in-house formula to determine a given nation's Power Index ('PwrIndx') score. This provides the final ranking while also allowing smaller, more technologically-advanced, nations to compete with larger, lesser-developed ones.

"Some bonuses and penalties are added for refinement that, in the end, we hope presents an unbiased look into the potential conventional military strength of a world power."

The list named the Algerian military the second most powerful in Africa, and South Africa occupied the third place finish.

Meanwhile, African giant Nigeria surprisingly fell below the pecking order in fourth place, failing to make the top three spot for the second consecutive year.

The Ethiopian military took the fifth spot, while its counterparts like Angola, Morocco, DR Congo, Tunisia and Sudan took the sixth, seventh, eighth, ninth and tenth positions, respectively.

