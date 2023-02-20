US president Joe Biden made a surprise visit to Ukraine on February 20, days before the first anniversary of Russia's invasion

Joe Biden met Volodymyr Zelenskyy and promised more military aid for Ukraine to defeat Russia

Biden's visit has been described as a clear signal to the Russian president Vladimir Putin that the US and its allies remain committed to supporting Ukraine

US President Joe Biden made a secret trip to an active war zone in Ukraine on Monday, February 20, 2023, just days before the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion.

Observers compared the visit to similar trips by presidents George Bush and Barak Obama to Iraq and Afghanistan, respectively.

Joe Biden makes first visit to Ukraine Photo Credit: Anton Gerashchenko

Source: Twitter

It is also considered as a massive support to Ukraine and Volodymyr Zenlenskyy's defence of his country against Russia's widely-condemned invasion.

Details of the trip, particular places Biden is visiting, have been embargoed for security reasons.

In some of the photos published on social media by Anton Gerashchenko, Zelenskyy is captured tightly hugging the US president.

Biden’s visit comes amid Ukraine’s request for more weapons to defeat Russia.

According to people with a deep understanding of US foreign policy, the visit showed the world, especially Russian president Vladimir Putin that the United States and its allies remain committed to supporting Ukraine almost one year after Russia’s full-scale invasion.

US media giant, New York Times, which has been providing live updates of Biden's visit, has said the US president flew out of Ukraine after promising more military aid for Ukraine.

The brief visit by Biden to Kyiv is his first since the war broke out.

