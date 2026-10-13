Thailand Explains 4 Requirements for Foreigners to Get a Residence Permit
- Thailand's Immigration Bureau published the full list of requirements for foreigners applying for a residence permit in the country
- Applicants must submit several documents, including a valid passport, alien identification card, house registration certificate, and passport-style photographs
- The application process carries a fee of 19,000 baht and takes up to 15 business days to complete
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Thailand's Immigration Bureau has outlined the official requirements for foreigners seeking a residence permit, detailing the documents, fees, and timeline involved.
The application, filed using Immigration Form 18 (TM.15), requires several documents and fees.
Requirements for Thailand resident permit
1. Valid passport or an accepted travel document used in its place.
2. A complete alien identification card must be submitted, with the card needing to be current, carry a photograph taken within the last five years, and display an address that matches the one on the applicant's household registration.
3. Applicants must also provide an original house registration certificate along with one copy, covering both the page showing the house number and the page bearing the applicant's name. Immigration documents are additionally required where applicable.
4. Five passport-style photographs measuring 4x6 centimetres are required as part of the application. The photographs must show the upper half of the applicant's body and face, be taken without a hat, and must have been taken within the last six months. Polaroid photographs are not accepted.
Thailand resident permit: Fees and processing time
According to the published guidelines, the application attracts a processing fee of 19,000 baht, and the entire process is expected to be completed within 15 business days.
Applications are handled by Immigration Bureau Division 1, specifically the Residence Certificate Section. The office is located at Building B, 2nd Floor, Government Complex Commemorating the 80th Birthday Anniversary of His Majesty the King, 120 Moo 3, Chaeng Wattana Road, Thung Song Hong Subdistrict, Lak Si District, Bangkok 10210.
Foreigners planning to apply are advised to ensure all documents are complete and up to date before submission to avoid delays in processing.
Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.
Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.
Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.
The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.
Source: Legit.ng
Victoria Nwahiri (Human Interest Editor) Victoria Nwahiri is an award-winning Reuters-certified journalist with 5+ years of experience in digital, social media, and print journalism. She has extensively covered lifestyle, entertainment, and human interest stories that have impacted and attracted top policymakers. She is currently a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng and can be reached via victoria.nwahiri@corp.legit.ng