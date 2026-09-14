Breaking: UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham's Father is Dead
- UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham cancelled his Monday and Tuesday engagements following the death of his father, Roy
- Burnham had previously spoken openly about his father's Alzheimer's diagnosis and said Roy had been living in a care home
- Roy's condition became a driving force behind the PM's push to reform Britain's social care system
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UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham has cancelled all official engagements on Monday and Tuesday following the death of his father, Roy Burnham.
Downing Street confirmed the news in a brief statement: "The PM has cancelled engagements for today and tomorrow due to the passing of his father, Roy."
Roy had been living in a care home after being diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease, a condition his son had spoken about publicly on several occasions.
On the podcast How to Fail with Elizabeth Day, Burnham described how care home staff arranged for his father to watch him walk up Downing Street to become prime minister, though Roy had no understanding of the significance of the moment.
Roy's illness and his son's path to office
In an interview with The Times on the eve of taking office in July, Burnham was candid about the extent of his father's illness. Reflecting on the milestone, he said:
"That's a sadness because he would be (proud). The way I look at it, it's his achievement as well. A whole family achievement although he doesn't know it."
Later that month, during a major speech on social care reform, Burnham made his personal connection to the issue explicit, vowing to help "my dad and the millions like him" who struggle under the current system.
He described his family's experience as one of the central motivations behind his reform agenda.
Engagements cancelled
Burnham had been scheduled to host a gathering of business leaders and mayors at Downing Street on Monday, September 14.
On Tuesday, September 15, he was due to chair the weekly cabinet meeting before travelling to Brighton to deliver a speech at the Trades Union Congress.
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Ex-senator dies in Abuja
Previously, Legit.ng reported that Bello Mandiya, a former senator who represented the Katsina South Senatorial District, died on Monday, September 7, 2026, in Abuja. He was 62 years old. The Katsina State Government confirmed the death on Monday evening.
Ibrahim Mohammed, chief press secretary to Governor Dikko Radda, told journalists that the burial would take place in Abuja on Tuesday, September 8, 2026. No cause of death was made public.
Source: Legit.ng
Ezra Ukanwa (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He previously worked as a senior correspondent at Vanguard Newspapers. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944