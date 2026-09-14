Breaking: UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham's Father is Dead

UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham cancelled his Monday and Tuesday engagements following the death of his father, Roy

Burnham had previously spoken openly about his father's Alzheimer's diagnosis and said Roy had been living in a care home

Roy's condition became a driving force behind the PM's push to reform Britain's social care system

UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham has cancelled all official engagements on Monday and Tuesday following the death of his father, Roy Burnham.

Downing Street confirmed the news in a brief statement: "The PM has cancelled engagements for today and tomorrow due to the passing of his father, Roy."

Burnham mourns his father after years of personal care challenges. Photo credit: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Roy had been living in a care home after being diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease, a condition his son had spoken about publicly on several occasions.

On the podcast How to Fail with Elizabeth Day, Burnham described how care home staff arranged for his father to watch him walk up Downing Street to become prime minister, though Roy had no understanding of the significance of the moment.

Roy's illness and his son's path to office

In an interview with The Times on the eve of taking office in July, Burnham was candid about the extent of his father's illness. Reflecting on the milestone, he said:

"That's a sadness because he would be (proud). The way I look at it, it's his achievement as well. A whole family achievement although he doesn't know it."

Later that month, during a major speech on social care reform, Burnham made his personal connection to the issue explicit, vowing to help "my dad and the millions like him" who struggle under the current system.

He described his family's experience as one of the central motivations behind his reform agenda.

Engagements cancelled

Burnham had been scheduled to host a gathering of business leaders and mayors at Downing Street on Monday, September 14.

On Tuesday, September 15, he was due to chair the weekly cabinet meeting before travelling to Brighton to deliver a speech at the Trades Union Congress.

Ex-senator dies in Abuja

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Bello Mandiya, a former senator who represented the Katsina South Senatorial District, died on Monday, September 7, 2026, in Abuja. He was 62 years old. The Katsina State Government confirmed the death on Monday evening.

Ibrahim Mohammed, chief press secretary to Governor Dikko Radda, told journalists that the burial would take place in Abuja on Tuesday, September 8, 2026. No cause of death was made public.

Source: Legit.ng