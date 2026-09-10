The Nigerian High Commission in London quietly reduced its passport intervention fee after the charge drew criticism and public scrutiny

Officials familiar with the exercise said fees were collected from about 3,000 applicants despite the facility holding fewer than 300 people daily

Interior Minister said he had no knowledge of the approved administrative fee and confirmed talks with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs were ongoing

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The Nigerian High Commission in the United Kingdom has cut its fee for an ongoing passport intervention exercise from £70 to £20, following backlash over what critics described as an unauthorised charge imposed on thousands of Nigerians seeking urgent passport renewals.

The reduction took effect on Wednesday, though applicants were not formally informed.

Minister Denies Knowledge of Charge as Nigerian High Commission Slashes Passport Exercise Fee

Source: UGC

The updated fee appeared on the High Commission's website without a direct notification to those who had already booked appointments through the online portal.

Fee conflict with existing directive

The controversy stems from a directive issued under former President Muhammadu Buhari's administration, which capped the charge Nigerian diplomatic missions could impose for making their premises available for passport exercises at £20.

Despite this, the High Commission had been collecting £70 per applicant, reportedly without approval from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Applicants seeking replacements for lost passports were also charged £150.

Officials with knowledge of the exercise said the High Commission had introduced the additional payment to cover facilitation costs and generate revenue.

Reports indicated that fees were collected from roughly 3,000 applicants, even though the venue could accommodate fewer than 300 people per day.

Even after the reduction, questions remain over whether the revised £20 charge duplicates the existing £20 administrative fee already stipulated under the earlier Buhari-era directive.

Minister distances himself from approved fee

Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, said he was troubled by the difficulties Nigerians in the UK had experienced during the exercise.

He denied any knowledge of an approved administrative fee of the kind described in reports and said his office was in consultation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to resolve the situation.

Minister Denies Knowledge of Charge as Nigerian High Commission Slashes Passport Exercise Fee

Source: Getty Images

Adding to the disruption, the Nigerian High Commission in London announced on Tuesday the suspension of biometric capturing for the passport intervention exercise.

Applicants were directed to alternative centres to continue with their scheduled appointments.

Source: Legit.ng