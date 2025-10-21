Thieves armed with power tools stormed the Louvre Museum in broad daylight, escaping with eight priceless royal jewels

The audacious heist has stunned France and triggered a nationwide investigation involving over 60 officers

As the museum remains closed, questions mount over security lapses and the fate of the stolen treasures

The Louvre Museum in Paris remained closed on October 20 as French authorities launched a major investigation into a daring daylight robbery that saw thieves escape with eight pieces of royal jewellery.

The stolen items, described as “priceless” and of “immeasurable heritage value”, have shocked the nation and triggered a political outcry.

Crown jewels stolen in Louvre robbery

According to police reports, the gang struck shortly after the museum opened at 09:30 local time. Four suspects arrived with a mechanical lift mounted on a vehicle, using it to access the Galerie d’Apollon via a balcony overlooking the River Seine.

Images from the scene showed a ladder leading to a first-floor window, which two of the thieves cut through using power tools.

Once inside, the intruders threatened museum guards, prompting an evacuation. They then smashed two display cases and seized eight historic items of jewellery.

French media reported that one in three rooms in the raided area lacked CCTV coverage. The suspects fled at 09:38 on two scooters, having spent just four minutes inside.

Natalie Goulet, a member of the French Senate’s finance committee, called the incident a “very painful” episode for France. “We are all disappointed and angry,” she said, adding that it was “difficult to understand how it happened so easily.”

Goulet also revealed to the BBC that the gallery’s localised alarm had recently been broken, though it remains unclear whether it was deactivated during the heist.

Security protocols and museum response

France’s culture ministry confirmed that the museum’s wider alarm system did activate and staff followed protocol by alerting security forces and safeguarding visitors.

The gang reportedly attempted to set fire to their vehicle outside the museum, but were thwarted by a quick-thinking staff member.

Culture Minister Rachida Dati told TF1 that surveillance footage showed the masked robbers entering “calmly” and smashing display cases. She described the thieves as “experienced” and said their escape plan appeared well rehearsed.

Authorities have deployed around 60 investigators to the case. Prosecutors believe the suspects may have been acting under orders from a criminal organisation.

CCTV footage from the escape route is currently under review, and the search for the four suspects continues.

Priceless royal jewels among stolen items

The stolen collection includes 19th-century diadems, necklaces, earrings and brooches once owned by French royalty and imperial rulers. The ministry of culture listed the missing items as:

A tiara and brooch belonging to Empress Eugénie, wife of Napoleon III. An emerald necklace and earrings from Empress Marie Louise. A sapphire tiara, necklace and single earring from Queen Marie-Amelie and Queen Hortense. A brooch known as the “reliquary brooch”.

These pieces are adorned with thousands of diamonds and other precious stones. Investigators revealed that Empress Eugénie’s crown was found damaged along the escape route, suggesting it may have been dropped during the getaway.

According to BBC, Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez described the jewels as “priceless” and “of immeasurable heritage value”. Chris Marinello, CEO of Art Recovery International, warned that the items could be dismantled and sold in parts.

Louvre security under scrutiny

Earlier this year, Louvre officials requested government support to renovate ageing exhibition halls and bolster security.

President Macron pledged a redesign under the New Renaissance project, with an estimated cost of €700–€800 million. The initiative includes reinforced security measures, now under renewed scrutiny following the latest heist.

