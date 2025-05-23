Sister Tiziana Merletti has been appointed Secretary of the Dicastery for Institutes of Consecrated Life and Societies of Apostolic Life, marking another milestone for women in Vatican leadership

She brings decades of experience in canon law and religious life, having previously served as Superior General of the Franciscan Sisters of the Poor

Her appointment reflects Pope Francis' ongoing efforts to elevate women’s roles within the Church, following historic reforms that allow laypeople, including women, to lead Vatican departments

Pope Leo XIV has appointed Sister Tiziana Merletti, former Superior General of the Franciscan Sisters of the Poor, as Secretary of the Dicastery for Institutes of Consecrated Life and Societies of Apostolic Life.

The Dicastery is responsible for overseeing religious orders, congregations, and secular institutes within the Catholic Church.

Pope Leo Makes Key Appointment After Election as Pontiff. Photo credit: Vatican Pool/GettyImages

Source: Twitter

As Secretary, Sr Merletti will serve under Sister Simona Brambilla, who became the first woman to lead a Vatican department when she was appointed Prefect of the Dicastery in January.

From 2023 to 2025, Sr Brambilla had held the role of Secretary—the position now occupied by Sr Merletti.

The Pro-Prefect of the Dicastery is Cardinal Ángel Fernández Artime.

Sr Tiziana Merletti’s background in canon law

Born on 30 September 1959 in Pineto, central Italy, Sr Merletti made her first religious profession in 1986 in the Institute of the Franciscan Sisters of the Poor.

She holds a degree in Law, obtained in 1984, and a Doctorate in Canon Law from the Pontifical Lateran University in Rome, which she completed in 1992.

Her extensive leadership experience includes serving as Superior General of her religious institute from 2004 to 2013.

Currently, she is a Professor at the Faculty of Canon Law at the Pontifical Antonianum University in Rome and also works as a canon lawyer with the International Union of Superiors General.

Women in Vatican leadership

Sr Merletti is the third woman to serve as Secretary within a dicastery of the Roman Curia, following Sister Alessandra Smerilli at the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development and her predecessor, Sister Simona Brambilla.

Her appointment reflects the progressive changes introduced by Pope Francis' Apostolic Constitution Praedicate Evangelium, which allows laypeople, including women, to lead dicasteries and assume the role of Prefect—a position traditionally reserved for cardinals and archbishops.

Under Pope Francis’ leadership, the percentage of women working within the Holy See and Vatican City State has increased from approximately 19.2% to 23.4%.

Pope Leo Makes Key Appointment After Election as Pontiff. Photo credit: Franco Origlia/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Pope Leo breaks silence on Ukraine and Gaza war

Legit.ng earlier reported that Pope Leo XIV has used his first Sunday blessing at the Vatican to address conflicts around the world, urging an end to the wars in Gaza and Ukraine.

His inaugural public appearance marked a return to papal engagement after months of health-related absences by his predecessor, Francis.

By spotlighting the wars in Gaza and Ukraine in his first major address, the pontiff underscored the Vatican's role in maintaining moral and diplomatic relevance in ongoing global conflicts. Pope Leo XIV delivered his first Sunday blessing from the loggia of St. Peter’s Basilica.

Source: Legit.ng