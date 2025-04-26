Pope Francis was buried at the Basilica of St Mary Major, between the Pauline Chapel and Sforza Chapel, after his funeral ceremony, attended by world leaders

The burial service included prayers, the chanting of the Our Father and Regina Caeli, and the signing of the burial certificate by key Vatican officials

Pope Francis’ death at 88 marked the end of a transformative papacy, with his burial symbolising his legacy of compassion and global peace advocacy

Pope Francis, who passed away at the age of 88, was laid to rest in a dignified and solemn ceremony at the Basilica of St Mary Major in Rome.

The late Pontiff, remembered for his work promoting peace, compassion, and social justice, was given a send-off witnessed by an array of world leaders and dignitaries, including political and religious figures from across the globe.

His death marked the end of a papacy that touched millions around the world.

Where was Pope Francis buried?

The burial took place in a specially designated area of the Basilica, located between the Pauline Chapel and the Sforza Chapel.

This location was significant for its proximity to the icon of Our Lady ‘Salus Populi Romani’, a cherished image that Pope Francis held in high regard throughout his papacy.

The Basilica, a revered space for prayer and reflection, served as the fitting backdrop for the Pope’s final resting place.

The burial ceremony was conducted with immense respect and dignity, following the rich traditions of the Church.

The service began with the singing of four psalms, accompanied by five intercessions. Following these prayers, the Lord's Prayer, Our Father, was chanted as part of the religious observances marking the Pope’s departure.

The Final Rituals of the Papal Burial

As the Pope’s body was lowered into the tomb, a symbolic ritual was performed to complete the burial rite. The coffin was sprinkled with holy water, as the Regina Caeli, a hymn of Marian devotion, was sung.

In a final act of formal confirmation, the notary of the Liberian Chapter read the official act certifying the Pope’s burial.

The document was then signed by key figures present at the ceremony, including the Cardinal Camerlengo of the Holy Roman Church, Kevin Joseph Farrell, the Regent of the Papal Household, Monsignor Leonardo Sapienza, and the Master of Pontifical Liturgical Celebrations, Archbishop Diego Ravelli.

The solemnity of these proceedings, alongside the presence of key religious figures, added to the reverence surrounding Pope Francis’ final journey.

His burial not only marked the end of his papacy but also served as a powerful reminder of the legacy he leaves behind—one of compassion, advocacy for the poor, and a commitment to the global Church.

Global Leaders Pay Their Respects

Pope Francis’ funeral was attended by many world leaders who had travelled to Rome to pay their respects.

Among the attendees were heads of state, diplomats, and representatives from the Vatican, all of whom honoured the Pope’s contributions to global peace and his moral leadership.

Despite the solemn nature of the occasion, the presence of these leaders signified the Pope's far-reaching influence and the deep impact he had on both religious and political spheres worldwide.

