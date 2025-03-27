Pope Francis, aged 88, faced a life-threatening battle with pneumonia during a 38-day hospitalisation, with doctors considering halting treatment at one critical point

Intensive therapies, urged by the Pope's personal nurse, ultimately helped him recover and return to the Vatican on March 23

Though prescribed two months of rest, his first public appearance after the ordeal showed his resilience and emotional connection with well-wishers

Rome, Italy – Pope Francis, aged 88, narrowly escaped death during a 38-day hospital stay for pneumonia, which required intensive treatment at Rome's Gemelli hospital.

Physician Sergio Alfieri revealed that a severe breathing crisis on February 28 nearly claimed the Pope’s life after he choked on vomit, risking organ failure.

Pope Francis Between Life and Death During His 38-day Hospitalisation, Doctor Speaks

Source: Getty Images

According to Reuters, Alfieri disclosed that the medical team debated whether to stop treatment and allow Francis to pass peacefully but chose to persist with aggressive therapies.

The Pope’s condition gradually improved, and he was discharged on March 23.

Details of Pope Francis’s hospitalisation

Admitted on February 14 for bronchitis that evolved into double pneumonia, Pope Francis faced heightened risks due to previous lung surgery during his youth.

The Vatican released rare, detailed updates, reporting four critical respiratory crises akin to severe asthma attacks.

Alfieri noted that the Pope’s nurse, Massimiliano Strappetti, urged the team to exhaust every possible option, stating, “Try everything; don’t give up.” Despite concerns about kidney and bone marrow damage, the intensive treatment succeeded, and the Pope’s lung infection diminished.

Pope’s recovery and public appearance

Following his discharge, the Pope was prescribed a two-month rest period to fully recuperate.

His first public appearance since hospitalisation occurred on March 23, when he greeted well-wishers from a hospital balcony.

Alfieri remarked on the emotional significance of the moment, saying, “Seeing him dressed in white again was the man becoming the Pope once more.” The Vatican has not confirmed how frequently Pope Francis will appear in public during his recovery.

Pope Francis Between Life and Death During His 38-day Hospitalisation, Doctor Speaks

Source: Getty Images

About Pope Francis

Pope Francis, born Jorge Mario Bergoglio on December 17, 1936, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, is the 266th pope of the Roman Catholic Church. He became the first pope from the Americas and the first Jesuit pope upon his election in March 2013.

Renowned for his humility and focus on social justice, he has been a vocal advocate for the poor, environmental care, and interfaith dialogue. His papacy has been marked by efforts to reform the Vatican and address contemporary challenges facing the Church.

Despite health struggles in recent years, Pope Francis remains a significant moral and spiritual leader globally.

Vatican issues fresh statement on pontiff’s health

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Vatican has broken silence on the state of health of Pope Francis, who has been battling respiratory issues in the hospital.

The 88-year-old pontiff, who has battled respiratory issues for years, was recently hospitalized with severe bronchitis, forcing him to cancel several public engagements.

Reports indicate that Pope Francis has been experiencing significant discomfort and has confided in close aides about his uncertainty regarding recovery.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng