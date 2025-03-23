Pope Francis was discharged from Gemelli hospital after a five-week battle with double pneumonia, requiring two months of rest at the Vatican

During his stay, he experienced critical health episodes but remained alert and avoided intubation, according to his doctors

The 88-year-old pontiff offered a blessing before his release, marking his first public appearance since hospitalisation

Rome, Italy – Pope Francis, aged 88, appeared at the window of the Gemelli hospital on 18 March 2025, to offer a blessing to the faithful for the first time since his admission on 14 February.

Moments later, he was discharged, with doctors advising that he would need at least two months of rest at the Vatican to recover fully.

Pope Makes Appearance in Public After 5 Weeks of Battling Several Health Conditions in Hospital

Source: Getty Images

The pontiff had faced "two very critical episodes" during his five-week hospitalisation, where his "life was in danger," according to Dr Sergio Alfieri, one of the medical professionals overseeing his treatment.

Health updates on the pontiff's condition

Doctors confirmed that Pope Francis had not been intubated and remained alert throughout his treatment, despite his double pneumonia diagnosis.

While he is not entirely healed, his condition has stabilised, and he no longer suffers from pneumonia.

Dr Alfieri highlighted that elderly patients recovering from double pneumonia often experience a temporary loss of voice, and it would take time for the Pope’s voice to return to normal.

Cardinal Victor Fernandez noted that the use of high-flow oxygen had contributed to the dryness of the Pope’s throat, making it necessary for him to “relearn how to speak.”

Public appearances and ongoing recovery

Before his release, Pope Francis was seen publicly only once during his hospital stay, in a photograph released by the Vatican showing him praying in the hospital chapel.

Earlier in March, an audio recording of the pontiff speaking in his native Spanish was played in St Peter's Square, where his breathless voice conveyed gratitude to Catholic faithful for their prayers.

Doctors stated that if the Pope’s improvement continues, he may be able to return to his duties sooner than anticipated.

Lifelong journey of health challenges

The Pope, who has spent 12 years as the leader of the Roman Catholic Church, has faced a number of health issues throughout his life.

This includes the removal of part of one lung at age 21, making him more susceptible to infections.

Despite his challenges, Pope Francis continues to inspire millions worldwide with his resilience and dedication to his role.

Pope Makes Appearance in Public After 5 Weeks of Battling Several Health Conditions in Hospital

Source: Getty Images

King Charles and his wife to visit Pope Francis

Legit.ng earlier reported that Britain’s King Charles and Queen Camilla are set to meet with Pope Francis during their upcoming state visit to Italy and the Vatican from April 7 to 10.

Despite the pontiff’s ongoing hospitalisation due to pneumonia, the announcement of this royal visit has been interpreted as an indication that the Vatican expects Pope Francis to recover sufficiently in the coming weeks.

The highlight of the visit will be the Jubilee Year celebration, a Holy Year event observed every 25 years, with a focus on forgiveness and reconciliation.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng