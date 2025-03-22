The Vatican has issued a fresh statement on Pope Francis, stating that he would be making an appearance

Pope Francis, 88, has been hospitalized with severe bronchitis, raising concerns about his ability to continue leading the Catholic Church and prompting discussions about succession

The statement shared the time and location for the Pope’s public appearance on Sunday, March 23, 2025

Pope Francis is set to make a first public appearance since he was hospitalised over battles with respiratory issues.

The 88-year-old pontiff, who has battled respiratory issues for years, was recently hospitalized with severe bronchitis, forcing him to cancel several public engagements.

Pope Francis to Make First Public Appearance Since He Was Hospitalised, Vatican Releases Date, Time

The Pope was hospitalised on February 14, 2025, and after five weeks, the Vatican announced that he was set to make a public appearance.

Details about Pope's first public appearance

In an announcement by @vaticannews on Instagram, the Pope would make a public appearance on Sunday, March 23, 2025.

He would be making the appearance at his window in Rome's Gemelli hospital, where he is being hospitalised.

Pope Francis is expected to appear shortly after noon Rome time, for a public greeting and to impart his blessing.

The statement read:

"Pope Francis intends to appear at his window tomorrow to greet the faithful and impart his blessing. He will appear just after 12pm Rome time.The text of the Pope’s Angelus reflection will be distributed as on previous Sundays."

