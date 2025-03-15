The UK has introduced new visa rules to reduce reliance on overseas care workers, requiring employers to prioritise hiring those already in the country

London, UK - The United Kingdom has introduced new visa rules aimed at reducing reliance on overseas recruitment while prioritising care workers already in the country.

The government announced this on Tuesday, March 11, adding that the changes, laid before Parliament, will take effect from Wednesday, April 9.

Stricter recruitment requirements for care providers

Under the new regulations, care providers seeking to recruit from abroad must first demonstrate that they have attempted to hire from within England.

Legit.ng gathers that the policy is intended to ensure that those already in the UK on care worker visas have job opportunities while the government implements its broader immigration reforms under the Plan for Change.

It was learnt that significant efforts are underway across government departments in collaboration with the care sector to uphold high standards in the immigration system.

The reforms also reportedly aim to support care workers into alternative employment when their sponsor’s license has been revoked.

UK to crackdown on immigration abuse

The UK government is also tightening restrictions on the Short-Term Student visa route, which allows individuals to study English in the UK for up to 11 months.

Authorities have raised concerns that the route is being misused by applicants without genuine study intentions.

New rules will grant caseworkers broader powers to refuse applications deemed non-genuine, a measure aimed at preventing visa abuse.

UK migration minister reacts

Seema Malhotra, minister for migration and citizenship, said the government is committed to protecting international care workers from exploitation and ensuring compliance among employers.

"This ensures that those who came to the UK to pursue a career in adult social care can do so and will help end the reliance on overseas recruitment as we restore order to our immigration system through our Plan for Change," Malhotra said.

"We are now going further, requiring employers in England to prioritise recruiting international care workers who are already here and seeking new sponsorship, before recruiting from overseas."

The latest measures build on the government’s crackdown on employers who violate immigration and employment laws.

In November, the government announced that employers repeatedly breaking the rules would be barred from hiring foreign workers.

Additionally, businesses are prohibited from charging workers for sponsorship costs, a practice that has led to exploitation and financial hardship among care workers.

UK visa: Tougher salary and licensing rules

Meanwhile, the UK government has revoked more than 470 sponsor licenses in the care sector between July 2022 and December 2024, affecting more than 39,000 workers since October 2020.

New salary thresholds will also be introduced to align with data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Care workers on Skilled Worker visas will be required to earn at least £12.82 per hour.

Minimum salary thresholds for health and education professionals, including doctors, nurses, and teachers, will also be updated to reflect national pay scales.

UK care minister speaks on future immigration plans

Stephen Kinnock, Minister of State for Care, emphasised the value of international care workers while highlighting the government’s efforts to protect them from exploitation.

"As we crack down on shameful rogue operators exploiting overseas workers here in the UK, we must do all we can to get the victims back into rewarding careers in adult social care," Kinnock said.

"Prioritising care workers who are already in the UK will get people back to work reducing our reliance on international recruitment, and make sure our social care sector has the care professionals it needs."

