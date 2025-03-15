Liverpool are preparing to offer 60 million euros for reigning CAF Player of the Year, Ademola Lookman in the summer

The Reds were eliminated by PSG in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 after a penalty shootout, despite securing a 1-0 victory in the first leg

The Nigeria international has expressed his desire to leave Atalanta at the end of the season following a fallout with coach Gian Piero Gasperini.

UEFA Champions League winners Liverpool have set their sights on signing Nigeria winger Ademola Lookman from Italian side Atalanta this summer.

The Reds are opting for the CAF Player of the Year due to his relatively cheap value of 60 million euros in the transfer market.

Liverpool was linked to Newcastle’s Alexander Isak, reportedly valued at around 200 million euros. The Bundesliga outfit is also interested in Eintracht Frankfurt’s Hugo Ekitike, who is valued at around 80 million euros.

Lookman to replace Salah

Liverpool are looking to replace their forward Mohamed Salah when his contract expires at the end of the season.

According to Soccernet, The Reds relaunched their bid for Ademola Lookman as a possible replacement for the Egyptian.

The former Fulham player has produced 50 goals and 22 assists in 109 appearances since joining Atalanta.

The 27-year-old is the joint third-highest goalscorer in Serie A in the 2024/25 season with 13 goals and five assists from 22 league outings.

Liverpool plotted to raid Newcastle’s Alexander Isak but were told he cost around 150 million euros while Eintracht Frankfurt’s Hugo Ekitike would cost at least 70 million euros per Football Italia.

Meanwhile, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold are all out of contract at the end of the current campaign.

Atalanta president on Lookman's future

Atalanta president Antonio Percassi has shared his thoughts on what the future could hold for the club's reigning African Footballer of the Year by the end of the season.

He reflected on a range of topics during an interview with Corriere della Serra after celebrating 800 games as the club president, including how he intends to keep Lookman.

The Bergamo-based club valued the Super Eagles forward at about €60 million in the summer and would like to receive the same fee before selling him at the end of the season.

Lookman started off the bench during Atalanta's dominant 5-0 win over Sturm Graz in the UEFA Champions League group stage match, and Gasperini claimed it was because the player had no replacement.

Atalanta fans send Lookman strong message of support

Atalanta fans have shown unwavering support for Ademola Lookman after head coach Gian Piero Gasperini publicly criticised the Nigerian forward for his penalty-taking abilities.

According to Tutto Atalanta, a banner displayed outside the club’s Zingonia training ground carried a simple yet powerful message:

“Thanks Mola! Don’t be afraid to take a penalty kick.”

The banner, written in both English and Italian, was a clear sign that Atalanta fans refuse to turn their backs on Lookman in difficult times.

Gasperini made a harsh remark branding the 27-year-old forward 'one of the worst penalty takers' after he missed a crucial penalty in Atalanta’s 3-1 defeat at home to the Belgian club, BBC reports.

Lookman, who made history after coming off the bench to score in 36 seconds in the second half, responded to his manager’s criticism by releasing a statement.

Lookman nets brace against Empoli

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian international Ademola Lookman seems to have shrugged off the earlier drama involving him and head coach Gian Piero Gasperini.

The 27-year-old netted a brace as Atalanta defeated Empoli in a one-sided Serie A clash on Sunday evening.

This comes barely four days after he was singled out for their exit from this season's UEFA Champions League.

