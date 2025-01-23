Reno Omokri has advised against migrating from Nigeria to a foreign country 'just for the sake of it'

According to the diaspora-based social media personality, migrating to Europe "is such a big mistake"

In a video, Omokri explained that there are more opportunities in Nigeria than in many European countries

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering migration.

California, USA - Amid the ‘japa’ wave, popular Nigerian influencer, Reno Omokri, has said "opportunities are dwindling even for whites in the United Kingdom (UK)".

Legit.ng reports that "japa" is a Yoruba word meaning "to run away." That is what many Nigerian youths are doing in the search for greener pastures and better job opportunities.

Reno Omokri says it is literally impossible to be poor in San Francisco Bay Area of northern California, USA. Photo credit: Reno Omokri

Source: Facebook

In a 3-minute, 9-second video posted on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle on Thursday, January 23, Omokri warned about the likelihood of proliferation of xenophobia in popular European countries. The 51-year-old counselled people to consider California as it is "the best place in the whole world to japa to".

He said:

"If you want to japa, do it scientifically, do it with research. Have your data."

He continued:

"I'm going to tell you this: the best place in the whole world to japa to is not just America, because a lot of people think America, no. America is not just one place.

"The best place to japa to in the world is actually California. California has 0.5 percent of the world's population, but then it controls 4 percent of the world's gross domestic product (GDP) with a 3.9 trillion GDP. And anywhere in California is actually better than everywhere in Europa and Canada.

"The best place to move to in California is going to be the San Francisco Bay Area in northern California. It is literally impossible to be poor if you are in the San Francisco Bay Area—except you are on drugs or you are unwilling to work."

Reno Omokri cautions travellers trying to reach Europe through the Mediterranean Sea. Photo credit: Reno Omokri

Source: Facebook

Omokri concluded:

"If you have the opportunity and you want to japa, if you can't stay in Nigeria, if you can't stay in Ghana, if you can't stay in Kenya, if you can't stay in South Africa, rather than just move through the Mediterranean and then you go through all of those travails, try your possible best, do everything you can to japa to California."

Watch Omokri's full video below:

Read more on Japa:

Japa: Expert speaks on high-paying courses

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Akintunde Adeyemo, the principal attorney at the law office of Akintunde F Adeyemo, PLLC, USA, said “the toughest courses still command the highest salaries”.

In a post on his verified Facebook page, Adeyemo advised individuals who wish to migrate abroad to “say goodbye to” some courses.

The US-based legal expert named Statistics as a course that can still make way for Nigerians in the labour market.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng