Nigeria's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has struggled to pay the salaries of workers in 109 embassies across the globe

The sad development is linked to the delay of the 2025 Appropriation Act by the National Assembly

Officials at various embassies revealed that some workers have not been paid their salaries since August or September 2024

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

FCT, Abuja - No fewer than 450 workers in 109 Nigerian missions abroad have not been paid their salaries for the past five to six months.

The foreign service officers have been thrown into financial distress as they can no longer afford rent, children’s school fees, or other family and social obligations.

Sources reveal that embassy workers have not been paid their salaries since August or September 2024. Photo credit: Yusuf Maitama Tuggar

Source: UGC

Officials at various embassies revealed that they had not been paid for several months, with some going without their salaries since August or September 2024.

As reported by The Punch, the acting spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kimiebi Ebienfa, said the leadership was seriously working to address the financial challenge rocking the ministry.

“With the recent passage of the 2025 Appropriation Act by the National Assembly, there is strong optimism that the Bill will be signed into law soonest by Mr President and that will positively impact the finances of the ministry and missions abroad.”

Senior Presidency and Foreign Service officials earlier disclosed that Nigeria need about $1bn to clear the backlogs of bills and adequately finance its 109 missions, 76 embassies, 22 high commissions, and 11 consulates worldwide.

Sources within the ministry attributed the financial challenge to poor funding and delays in the 2025 budget passage.

An official who spoke on the condition of anonymity lamented that missions have been struggling to cover basic operational costs like rent, embassy staff salaries, and payments to service providers.

The source said several service providers have taken legal action against the missions to recover unpaid dues due to accumulated significant debts.

“This is mid-February, and the budget has not been approved or signed. How are the missions faring under this reality of financial neglect?

“The debts are piling up, and some service providers have dragged some missions to court for redress. Some staff in most foreign missions have not been paid for six months,”

Another source revealed that embassy staff have not been able to provide consular services to Nigerians in distress abroad.

A Foreign Service Officer who concluded his duty tour last year shared his experience.

“Due to paucity of funds, officers are faced with the unfortunate situation of using their personal funds to buy consumables such as toners, ink for printers, and papers for the missions.”

Foreign affairs minister speaks on Tinubu appointing ambassadors

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Yusuf Tuggar said President Bola Tinubu's non-appointment of ambassadors does not mean that Nigeria's missions are not working.

Tuggar stated that President Tinubu came on board in May 2023 to meet "multi-sectoral challenges" in the country.

The minister said in prioritising, President Tinubu "has deemed it fit to delay appointing ambassadors"

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng