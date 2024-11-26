John Tinniswood, recognized as the world’s oldest living man, has passed away at the age of 112

Guinness World Records confirmed the development in a statement on Tuesday, November 26, 2024

Surrounded by love and music, Tinniswood died at a care home in Southport, UK, and his family expressed their deep appreciation to his caregivers and medical staff

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

The world's oldest man, John Tinniswood, has reportedly died at the age of 112.

Guinness World Records announced in a statement shared on its website on Tuesday, November 26.

John Tinniswood dies after breaking record as world's oldest man. Photo credit: Guinness World Records

Source: UGC

As reported by Sky News, he died on Monday, November 25, 2024, at the Hollies Care Home in Southport, England, where he resided.

The statement read:

"Guinness World Records is saddened to learn that John Tinniswood, the world’s oldest man, has died at the age of 112.

"He passed away yesterday (Monday 25 November) at the care home in Southport, England, where he resided."

His family told Guinness World Records in a statement:

“His last day was surrounded by music and love.

“John always liked to say thank you. So on his behalf, thanks to all those who cared for him over the years, including his carers at the Hollies Care Home, his GPs, district nurses, occupational therapist and other NHS staff.”

Who is John Tinniswood?

John Tinniswood was born in Liverpool on 26 August 1912, the year the Titanic sank. He was a lifelong Liverpool FC fan, born just 20 years after the club was founded.

Guinness Records: World’s tallest and shortest women meet

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that in a historic meeting to celebrate the 20th Guinness World Records Day, Rumeysa Gelgi, the world's tallest woman, and Jyoti Amge, the shortest woman, met for the first time at the Savoy Hotel in London.

Legit.ng reported that they enjoyed afternoon tea together and were presented with Icon certificates by Guinness World Records, marking their unique records and contributions.

Rumeysa, towering at 215.16 cm, and Jyoti, standing at just 62.8 cm, shared a heartwarming moment that emphasized the diversity and remarkable achievements of individuals.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng