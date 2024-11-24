In a historic meeting to celebrate the 20th Guinness World Records Day, Rumeysa Gelgi, the world's tallest woman, and Jyoti Amge, the shortest woman, met for the first time at the Savoy Hotel in London

In celebration of the 20th Guinness World Records Day, Rumeysa Gelgi, the world’s tallest woman, and Jyoti Amge, the shortest woman, had a memorable encounter for the first time at the prestigious Savoy Hotel in London.

The historic meeting between these extraordinary women was marked by an afternoon tea and the presentation of Icon certificates by Guinness World Records.

Tallest and shortest women meet. Photo credit: GWR

Source: Twitter

Meeting of Extraordinary Individuals

Rumeysa Gelgi, a researcher from Turkey, towers at an impressive 215.16 cm (7 ft 0.7 in). In stark contrast, Jyoti Amge, an actor from India, stands at just 62.8 cm (2 ft 0.7 in).

Despite their significant height difference, their meeting was a heartwarming moment that celebrated their unique records and the spirit of human diversity.

Iconic Recognition

The encounter was immortalized in a video shared on Friday, November 22. Both women were honored with Icon certificates from Guinness World Records, highlighting their remarkable achievements.

Rumeysa holds the title of the tallest woman living, while Jyoti has proudly maintained her record as the shortest woman living (mobile) for over a decade.

Significance of the Meeting

This milestone event shows the importance of recognizing and celebrating extraordinary individuals who inspire the world with their unique stories.

