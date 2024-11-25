Steelmaker ArcelorMittal to close two plants in France: unions

Around a hundred employees gathered in front of the site near Reims to protest against the plans. Photo: FRANCOIS NASCIMBENI / AFP

ArcelorMittal, the world's second-biggest steelmaker, plans to close two plants in northern France, which together employ more than 130 people, unions said on Monday.

ArcelorMittal is the latest company to announce plans to cut jobs and close plants in France, which is struggling with economic headwinds.

A total of 112 people are employed at the company's site near Reims and another 24 at Denain, according to the unions.

"Production is scheduled to cease in June," the unions said in a statement. First departures will begin as early as April.

ArcelorMittal had indicated last week that the two sites were suffering from a "sharp drop in activity" among its industrial and automotive customers "which has accelerated in recent months".

Around a hundred employees gathered in front of the site near Reims earlier Monday, protesting against the plans.

Workers were also called to mobilise on Tuesday.

On Monday, ArcelorMittal called on the European Union to protect the competitiveness of European steel.

In early November, French tyre company Michelin said it would close two French plants by early 2026, the latest signs of struggles in the European auto industry.

The plants in Cholet and Vannes in western France together employ more than 1,250 people.

