Pope Francis presided over the Holy Mass and blessing of the oil for the sick, the oil for catechumens, and the Chrism at the Vatican on Thursday, March 28

Legit.ng gathered that at least 1,500 priests were present to celebrate the Chrism Mass on Holy Thursday

The event happened as Christians across the world prepare to celebrate Good Friday and Easter Sunday during the Holy Week

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering religion.

Rome, Italy - Thursday, March 28, 2024, is the remembrance of the Last Supper between Jesus Christ and his disciples.

Legit.ng reports that to Catholics, the day is known as 'Holy Thursday'.

The Easter Triduum starts Thursday, March 28, 2024. Photo credits: @catholicourtney, @Pontifex

Source: Twitter

On Thursday, March 24, more than 1,500 priests converged at St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome, Italy, to renew the promises made at their ordinations at Pope Francis’ Holy Thursday chrism Mass.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Following the event, Pope Francis thanked priests and prayed for them.

Legit.ng reports that the Holy Father presided over a Holy Thursday Mass during which the oils for church services were blessed.

After supervising the session, the cleric took to his verified X (formerly Twitter) account to write:

“Thank you, dear priests, for your open and docile hearts. Thank you for all your hard work and your tears. Thank you for bringing the miracle of God’s mercy. Always forgive; be merciful. May the Lord console, strengthen, and reward you. #HolyThursday.”

Prayer for Holy Thursday

As Christians observe the Holy Week, some have posted prayers, apparently inspired by the scripture.

Legit.ng captures some as posted on X below:

Fr. Evaristus Bassey wrote:

"On this most Holy Thursday, may the Body and Blood of Christ that we have ever received guarantee us eternal life. Amen."

The Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos tweeted the below texts:

@FriarJayOwoh wrote:

"Heavenly Father, holiness is to love you with our whole heart and to serve others in your name.

"Give us courage and humility to be your presence in a selfish world and restore hope where despair abounds in Jesus’ name. Amen."

Read more on Easter:

Easter: FG declares Friday, Monday public holidays

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the federal government of Nigeria declared Friday, March 29 and Monday, April 1, as public holidays to mark the celebrations of 2024 Good Friday and Easter Monday, respectively.

The minister of interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, made the declaration on behalf of the Nigerian government.

Source: Legit.ng