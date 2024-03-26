Peter Obi on Monday, March 25, stormed the ancient city of Kano to break the fast with the Muslim faithfuls

The LP flagbearer in the 2023 presidential election, visited the Fagge LGA of the state to break the fast with Muslim faithfuls at the Jibril Umar Jibril mosque known as Triumph mosque

Speaking shortly after the development, the former governor of Anambra state said he is committed to one Nigeria project

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Kano state, Kano - Peter Obi, the flagbearer of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 presidential election, broke fast with Muslim faithful in Kano state, on Monday, March 25.

Peter Obi broke fast with Muslims at a popular Mosque in Kano state on Monday, March 25. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi, @Abubakardnk

Source: Twitter

As reported by Daily Trust, Obi was at Sheikh Jibril Umar Jibril Mosque popularly known as Triumph Mosque located at Fagge local government area.

The former governor of Anambra state arrived at the mosque minutes before the time to break fast and expressed joy over the development.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Obi said:

“I am here to break fast together and I am happy to be here. I believe in being together as one regardless of religious or ethnic background.

“I hope our prayers during this blessed month of Ramadan are answered. We are all Nigerians, we are one and I believe we must pray for our country.”

Why I joined Muslims in Kano, Obi explain

Shortly after the breakfast with the Muslim faithful, Obi declared that he is committed to one Nigeria project, Vanguard reported.

“And I assure you of our commitment that we have in Nigeria where all people can live a better life and have peace of mind. And will live together as one. We are one. This country belongs to all of us. So thank you for the opportunity,” Obi said.

Watch the video below as shared by an X user, @sesughi.

Ramadan: Peter Obi visits Markaz Agege in Lagos

Legit.ng earlier reported that Peter Obi visited the Markaz, the Arabic and Islamic Training Centre in Agege in Lagos.

The former governor of Anambra state said his visit to Markaz Agege was part of his move to breakfast with most Muslims during Ramadan.

Obi extolled the greatness of Markaz Agege, disclosing how it drew students from Nigeria and West Africa and its alumni spreading across the region.

Source: Legit.ng