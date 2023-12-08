Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9-year-experience covering global news

Moscow, Russia - Russian President Vladimir Putin will run for re-election in March 2024.

Legit.ng reports that Putin has been president of Russia since 2012.

According to Bloomberg in a report on Friday, December 8, Putin said he will seek a new six-year term.

The announcement follows months of speculation over whether the 71-year-old plans to seek six more years in office after constitutional amendments in 2020 reset his term count.

Per The Moscow Times, Putin told Lieutenant Colonel Artyom Zhoga, a Russian military officer, about his decision to participate in the upcoming vote.

His revelation follows an awards ceremony for army personnel at the Kremlin, according to the state-run RIA Novosti news agency.

Zhoga was quoted as saying:

“At the front everyone was worried, wondering whether Putin will run."

The officer continued, adding that he was ready to become one of Putin’s confidants on the campaign trail were he to be asked.

He said:

“Putin said that there are good and bad times, but today he’s with the [Russian] people."

Putin, a wanted man

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued a warrant for the Russian president's arrest.

According to the UN Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine, Russian authorities took 16,221 children out of Ukraine to Russia.

It said these deportations "violate international humanitarian law and amount to a war crime".

The war between Russia and Ukraine is still ongoing.

