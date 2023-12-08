India plans to sell its fighter jet to Nigeria as it targets $5 billion annual export

It is currently in conversation with Nigeria and some other countries for the sale

This is part of its effort to hit the $5 billion target in annual exports by March 2025

India's state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. is in talks with at least three countries, including Nigeria, to sell its multi-role fighter jets.

This is as its Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, strives to boost overseas defence sales of the South Asian nation.

He intends to position the country as a major defence manufacturer as it targets $5 billion in annual exports by March 2025.

In addition to the ongoing discussions with Nigeria, the Philippines, and Argentina, Bloomberg reported that C. B. Ananthakrishnan, chairman of Hindustan Aeronautics, said Egypt has also shown interest in the light combat aircraft, although talks are at a preliminary stage.

Similarly, the aerospace and defense company is also attempting to find a way past Argentina's legislative restrictions, which forbid the use of British-made components.

Nigeria recently bought an aircraft

Recall that last month, Punch reported that the Nigerian Air Force recently struck a deal with an Italian defence company for the supply of 24 M-346 master aircraft in a deal that is worth around €1.2bn.

The plane is expected to be delivered to the Nigerian Air Force in 2024, as cited in a report published by Military Africa on November 7, 2023.

In a recent report, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has put its Falcon 900B aircraft up for sale in US dollars and invited interested buyers to bid for it.

