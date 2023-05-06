King Charles III: 7 Striking Photos as Britain's New Monarch Is Crowned Alongside Wife
- The coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla was expected to be a world spectacle and has lived up to expectations
- From military precision and finesse to keeping in line with traditional practices, the event was one to behold
- King Charles III's coronation, just like his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, is expected to shape the next generation in various aspects
London- King Charles III has finally been crowned as the King of the United Kingdom and its realms, kickstarting a fresh beginning for the royal family.
Regardless of the chilly weather, the event was met with enthusiasm from the crowd that gathered to witness the royals.
From coronation campers sleeping outside the mall before the event to soldiers from the commonwealth joining the procession, the event lived up to expectations.
1. Huge crowd
A huge crowd gathered outside Buckingham Palace to witness the history in the making.
Armed with their umbrellas and raincoats, the excited crowd waved UK flags as they waited for the ceremony to commence.
2. Military procession
The military procession spiced up the events with a well-planned parade that resonated with the historical occasion.
Clearly scaled down from the number of troops, the at least 4000 servicemen drawn from the commonwealth matched through the streets in line with tradition.
3. Princess Ann on horse
The King’s bodyguard, Princess Anne, followed His Majesty’s carriage alongside the Colonel of the Coldstream Guards and the Master of the Horse.
She was the only royal to ride on a horse while the others road in the coaches.
4. King Charles and Queen Camilla wave to The Mall
In line with tradition, King Charles III and Queen Camilla appeared on the balcony to wave at the surging crowd at the Mall.
Still dressed in their official crowns, the royals waved as they were treated to cheers from the crowd.
5. King Charles III and Queen Camilla ride in the gold state coach
King Charles III and Queen Camilla travelled in the Gold State Coach built in 1760 and used at every Coronation since that of William IV in 1831.
The coach set off from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace as they waved to crowds gathered beside the road.
6. Prince Harry attends King Charles III's coronation
Prince Harry, King Charles III's second son, was present for his father's coronation despite renouncing his title.
The prince arrived at Westminister Abbey alongside his cousins before leaving in a car as they rode in carriages.
7. Jill Biden represents President Joe Biden
US President Joe Biden kept to tradition and skipped the coronation of a British monarch despite the close ties between the two nations.
He was, however, represented by his wife, Jill Biden, to the ceremony.
King Charles crowned England's monarch
In a historic event witnessed by hundreds of high-profile guests inside Westminster Abbey and tens of thousands of well-wishers in central London, United Kingdom (UK), King Charles III was crowned in a once-in-a-generation royal event on Saturday, May 6.
The coronation service, a profoundly religious affair, was the formal crowning of the monarch.
It reflected the fact that King Charles III is not only the head of state of the United Kingdom and 14 other countries but also the Supreme Governor of the Church of England.
Source: TUKO.co.ke