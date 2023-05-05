President Muhammadu Buhari has approved another re-appointment before the end of his tenure

According to a statement from the Ministry of Police Affairs, he assented to the second tenure of the Board of Trustees of the Nigeria Police Trust Fund (NPTF)

It was gathered that the approval was based on the premise of the board's performance in the last three years

President Buhari's approval for the tenure extension of the NPTF Board of Trustees was based on the premise of performance. Photo: Femi Adesina

As contained in the statement, the reappointment is its final term of three years which takes effect from Friday, May 19.

President Buhari's reappointment of the NPTF board of trustees is under the statutory provision of the NPTF (Establishment) Act of 2019.

The statement reads:

"The renewal of the appointment, which takes effect from 19th May, 2023, is pursuant to the NPTF (Establishment) Act 2019, Sections 7 (3) (a) – (c) and 14 (3) (a) - (b), and the remarkable performance of the Board as evident in deepening policing and internal security in Nigeria."

The statement confirmed that the NPTF board of trustees first came into active service in May 2020 before the expiration of their first stint as the board of trustee members.

As contained in the statement, here is the list of the NPTF board of trustee members who retained their positions.

i. Barr. Suleiman Abba - Chairman

ii. Mr. Abdullahi Bala - Executive Secretary

iii. A representative of the Federal Ministry responsible for:

a. Police Matters;

b. Justice; and

c. Finance, Budget and National Planning;

iv. Engr. Mansur Ahmed – Representing the Organized

Private Sector;

v. Dr. Michael Adebiyi – Representing the Civil Society

Groups; and

vi. The Inspector-General of Police – Representing the Nigeria Police Force

