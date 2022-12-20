Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte has apologised on behalf of his government for the Netherlands’ historical role in slavery and the slave trade

He said the government would establish a fund for initiatives to help tackle the legacy of slavery in the Netherlands and its former colonies

The Dutch first became involved in the trans-Atlantic slave trade in the late 1500s and became a major trader in the mid-1600s

Mark Rutte, Dutch prime minister, on behalf of Netherlands has apologised for the country's 250-year role in trans Atlantic slave trade.

Specifically, the apology was tendered to its former colonies. The colonies include Suriname, the Caribbean island of Curacao, South Africa, Indonesia among others primarily to work on their sugar plantations, Time.com reports.

Netherlands PM apologises for 250 years of the country's involvement in slavery. Photo credit: Mete Sohtaoğlu

Source: Twitter

Slave trade was banned in the country in the 19th century, The Morning Call added.

In his apology, the Dutch prime minister said.

“Today, I apologise. For centuries, the Dutch state and its representatives have enabled and stimulated slavery and have profited from it."

“It is true that nobody alive today bears any personal guilt for slavery. However, the Dutch state bears responsibility for the immense suffering that has been done to those that were enslaved and their descendants.

“We, living in the here and now, can only recognise and condemn slavery in the clearest terms as a crime against humanity.”

