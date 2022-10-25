WhatsApp services have been restored both on mobile phones and laptops after a two-hour technical fault

Users of the Meta-owned social media platform had used other sites like Twitter and Facebook to voice their complaints

The subscribers were unable to send and receive messages on the app around 8 am on Tuesday, October 25

WhatsApp users throughout the world can now send and receive messages to and from their contacts.

The social media platform owned by Meta restored its services after billions of its subscribers were unable to send, and receive messages, Channels TV reports.

After about two hours, WhatsApp restored its services (Photo: @WhatsApp)

Source: Twitter

Among subscribers who noticed the faults were Nigerians most of whom use the app for business and remote working.

The fault was said to have forced users to go to other messaging sites to express their displeasure and pain as both the mobile and web versions of the platform had the same problem.

WhatsApp to launch new updates soon

Legit.ng reported earlier that WhatsApp was set to launch some new updates to improve user experience on the instant messaging platform.

The meta-owned app is reportedly working on updates that will increase the current group chat participants limit.

Screenshots of images and videos will be reduced to “view once”, giving captions to document sharing.

Users should also be expecting WhatsApp premium features for business WhatsApp on selected plans. Below is the list of new features currently available only for beta testers or under development.

Editing messages after sending

WhatsApp is working on allowing its users to edit messages after they have been sent within a timeframe.

Just like Twitter, WhatsApp is currently testing a new feature that will make it possible for users to edit their sent messages within 15 minutes after being sent.

Source: Legit.ng