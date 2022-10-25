Users of the world's most popular instant messaging app, WhatsApp, on Tuesday, October 25, noticed that they could not send or receive messages.

This sudden technical error is said to be potentially affecting billions of users across the world at the moment, The Independent reports.

The general complaint is that the app for now allows subscribers to type messages, but then when the send button is clicked, the messages are stuck and are never delivered.

However, Meta Platforms has said that it is aware of the issue, adding that it is working on resolving it soonest.

A Meta spokesperson was quoted saying:

“We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages and we’re working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible.”

Source: Legit.ng