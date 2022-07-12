The United Kingdom (UK) is currently in the race to replace embattled Boris Johnson for the seat of the Prime Minister

However, a Nigerian-born Brit, Kemi Badenoch has declared her interest to enter the race

The 42-year-old lawmaker declared her interest on Saturday, July 9 promising positive change for the citizens of the UK and the conservative party

United Kingdom, London - Nigerian-born Brit and member of the British Parliament, Kemi Badenoch has joined the race to replace Boris Johnson as the next United Kingdom Prime Minister and leader of the Conservative Party.

According to a Channels TV report, Kemi is a former British equalities minister and her declaration has begun to gain a series of attraction across the United Kingdom with major endorsement.

Nigerian-Born Brit, Kemi Badenoch will become the first black UK Prime Minister if she succeeds in her bid to replace the embattled Boris Johnson. Photo: TheCable

Source: UGC

Kemi, a native of Wimbledon born to Nigerian parents made her formal declaration and intention to replace the embattled Boris Johnson on Saturday, July 9.

Boris Johnson on the other hand is in a mix of a serious backlash for appointing a senior colleague who is facing serious allegations of sexual assault to a prominent role.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

As gathered by Legit.ng, Boris Johnson’s action forced him to announce his resignation as the Prime Minister as well as the leader of the conservative party.

He, however, stated that he will remain Prime Minister pending when a replacement has been appointed.

Major contenders for the UK PM seat

Meanwhile, 42-year-old Kemi will be facing other major contenders for the top seat to replace Boris Johnson.

According to Daily Nigerian, these contenders include Britain’s Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, Trade Minister Penny Mordaunt, former health secretaries Sajid Javid and Jeremy Hunt, ex-chancellor Rishi Sunak, and his successor Nadhim Zahawi.

Others, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps and senior backbencher Tom Tugendhat have also declared their interest to replace Boris Johnson.

Kemi during her declaration said:

“I’m putting myself forward in this leadership election because I want to tell the truth,” she said. “It’s the truth that will set us free.

“Without change the Conservative Party, Britain and the western world will continue to drift” and rivals will “outpace us economically and outmanoeuvre us internationally.”

However, Kemi’s bid if successful will make her the first black Prime Minister of the United Kingdom as well as the third female Prime Minister.

British PM Johnson to resign as Conservative leader, date fixed

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Boris Johnson would resign as the leader of the Conservative Party on Thursday.

Johnson was expected to vacate the office as the leader of the party, he will remain the prime minister until the autumn of 2022.

An international journalist, Chris Mason, said:

“Boris Johnson will resign as Conservative leader today - he will continue as prime minister until the autumn."

Source: Legit.ng