Fedir Shandor, a Ukrainian professor at Uzhhorod National University believes one way to prove his patriotism is to join the troops of his motherland in the war against the invading Russian forces.

According to NBC News, Professor Shandor found some time recently to deliver a lecture from the frontlines of the ravaging war.

Professor Shandor had enlisted in the Ukrainian army since the beginning of the war against Russia (Photo: @DefenceU)

Source: Twitter

The international online newspaper noted that the lecturer-turned soldier was seen dressed in full military attire with his assault rifle, giving his students a lecture on the hot subject of tourism.

Confirming this, the university in a statement noted that Shandor had enlisted in Ukraine's army from the onset of the war.

The statement said:

“Well, lectures to students are sacred, they can not be missed."

He added in the statement:

“If there are sounds of shelling somewhere in the background, they do not affect the lecture,” Shandor said in the university statement.

“The sound is like a tractor driving nearby. I always give lectures near the dugout. Just now there was shelling, I went to the dugout and continued the lecture.”

Speaking on this laudable gesture of nationalism, Ukraine's Defence via its verified Twitter handle said of Shandor:

"This is Prof. Fedir Shandor, giving a lecture to students. An ethnic Hungarian from the westernmost part of .

"A serviceman of the #UaArmy who has volunteered to defend and is currently serving 1,000 km from his home. This is what the pride of European civilization looks like."

Source: Legit.ng