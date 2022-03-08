As Russia's war in Ukraine continues to rage, Nigerians are expressing their opinions on what Vladimir Putin called "Special Military Operation"

The latest to speak is a Nigerian man who has vehemently rejected the idea of taking up arms against Russia in exchange for Ukrainian citizenship

The man spoke to LegitTV in Ikeja, Lagos state, saying no matter how bad Nigeria is, he is going to stay put since the country has made him what he is

A Nigerian has said he will not accept to fight on behalf of Ukraine in exchange for citizenship in the European country.

The man said no matter how bad things are in Nigeria, he still thinks the nation made him what he is and won't take up arms against Russia in favour of Ukraine.

Nigeria is always my home

The Nigerian man who spoke to LegitTV maintained that Nigeria is always his home despite the threat of insecurity in the country. When asked if he would come back if he were to be in Ukraine currently, he said:

"Definitely, I will come back because Nigeria is always my home. Like the threat of insecurity and what is actually going on there, it is not wise to actually stay there. So I will like to come back to Nigeria."

"Your home is still your home because as a foreigner, when things happen and war comes out, definitely they will care for the Ukrainians first before they care for foreigners. Definitely, it is not wise in my own counsel to remain in Ukraine while the war is threatening. It's better I come back to my home where I'm safer."

The man, therefore, rejected the idea of taking up arms to fight in exchange for Ukrainian citizenship.

Watch the full interview below:

