Invasion of Ukraine: Leave Russia now, UK urges its nationals
by Aanu Adegun
The United Kingdom has urged its nationals to consider leaving Russia if it is not essential they remain in the country.
"If your presence in Russia is not essential, we strongly advise that you consider leaving by remaining commercial routes," the UK Foreign Office said Saturday in its updated travel advice.
On Monday, the UK Foreign Office advised its citizens against all travel to Russia due to a lack of available flight options and increased economic volatility.
Source: Legit.ng